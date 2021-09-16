Stephen Clements added to IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame
Former BBC Radio Ulster and Q Radio presenter Stephen Clements has been added to the 2021 IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame celebrates well-known contributors to Irish radio.
Mr Clements was presenter of the Stephen Clements Show on Radio Ulster when he died in January 2020 aged 47.
He has joined other high profile names including Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny, Marion Finucane, Larry Gogan and Ian Dempsey in the Hall of Fame.
IMRO Radio Awards committee chairman Chris Doyle said this year's inductees were "trailblazers, entertainers, amazing broadcasters" who had made a significant contribution to the radio industry.
Other 2021 recipients are East Coast FM's Declan Meehan, RTÉ Lyric FM's George Hamilton and C103's Patricia Messinger
The IMRO Radio Awards will be held virtually on 1 October and will be hosted by comedian and radio presenter Dermot Whelan.
Mr Clements, who was married with two children, began his radio career with Citybeat.
He then hosted Q Radio's Breakfast Show for seven years, before moving to the BBC in 2019.
Before working in radio, Mr Clements studied geography at university and lived in South Korea for a period teaching English.
Following his death, tributes were widely paid with then First Minister Arlene Foster saying she was a fan who was shocked by the "absolutely devastating news".
In an online statement on Thursday, The Stephen Clements Foundation said it was proud of his achievement.
"The Hall of Fame is a highly-regarded achievement within the Irish radio industry and recognises outstanding talent," the statement read.
"Stephen was the most amazing person and his talent was like no other."
Reacting to the news, BBC Radio Ulster presenter tweeted that Mr Clements had "something special about him" and deserved the award.
The first day I met Stephen Clements I knew there was something special about him. Naturally gifted doesn’t come close. We miss you brother. A radio ‘Oscar’ 😊 You’d love this! K 📻 pic.twitter.com/fctHlRybWJ— Connor Phillips (@ConnorPhillips) September 16, 2021
His former co-presenter and friend Cate Conway said his "incredible talent" had been recognised.
"It's hard to feel so proud and sad at once," she wrote on social media, adding that Stephen would be overwhelmed by the recognition.