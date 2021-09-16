Holyland: 12 arrests after crowds gather in Holyland
- Published
The number of arrests made after several nights of anti-social behaviour in the Holyland area of Belfast has now risen to 12, police have confirmed.
Large groups of young people have been gathering and drinking on the streets on a nightly basis ahead of the start of the new university term.
Officers said they have seized more than 3,600 items of alcohol between Sunday evening and Thursday morning.
Belfast City Council has visited 72 properties due to noise complaints.
The council has also reported 21 students to their universities for disciplinary action.
Both the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the council said they were working together with other organisations to tackle ongoing anti-social behaviour in the Holyland.
"It is disappointing to report that over the last four nights, officers have contended with large numbers of mainly young people gathering up in this residential area," said PSNI Ch Insp Gavin Kirkpatrick.
He repeated his warning that police would deal "robustly" with any criminal activity.
The 12 people arrested in the Holylands since Sunday were detained on suspicion of a number of offences including disorderly behaviour and burglary.
In addition, the PSNI has also issued a total of 14 community resolution notices, 11 penalty notices for disorderly behaviour and reported four people to the Public Prosecution Service.
The Holyland is a residential area of south Belfast which is popular with students as it contains many houses of multiple occupation (HMOs).
It is also home to many young families and pensioners, whose lives are regularly disrupted by noisy student parties, particularly at the start of the academic year and at St Patrick's Day.
"I very much doubt some of the people gathering in the area would behave the same way outside their parents' or grandparents' homes," Ch Insp Kirkpatrick said.
He appealed to parents and guardians to speak to young people to discourage them from travelling to the Holyland and congregating in large crowds in its streets.
The officer said the PSNI had "once again increased policing resources" dedicated to the Holyland and would deploy "evidence-gathering vehicles" throughout the coming weeks.
Council action
Belfast City Council told BBC News NI its staff were "providing a high-visibility presence on foot" in the area and its night time noise team was available seven nights a week, from 20:00 BST to 04:00 BST.
Between Sunday 9 and Wednesday 15 September, council staff disposed of 1,334 items of alcohol and visited 72 properties to investigate noise complaints.
A further 11 properties were referred to the council's HMO team who will then contact the property owner or managing agent.
A council statement said its teams issued "advice and guidance around alcohol consumption" to a total of 312 people, and 40 people were advised about anti-social behaviour.
The council cannot issue on-the-spot fines, but people who refuse to comply with its requests to stop on-street drinking, or who persist with anti-social behaviour, can be taken to court.
Since Sunday, the council said it has referred four people for prosecution.
In its statement, a spokeswoman said Belfast City Council "would urge everyone to please consider their neighbours and be mindful of the impact of their behaviour on others".