Coronavirus: NI asks for more assistance from military medics
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is considering a request to send up to 100 armed services medics to Northern Ireland to help deal with the pandemic.
They could be deployed between Belfast City Hospital and the Ulster Hospital during the month of October.
It is understood a decision will be made next week.
The request from the Department of Health has been made under an arrangement known as MACA (Military Aid to Civilian Authorities).
Military personnel have been used in earlier stages of Northern Ireland's response to the health emergency.
In total, more than 500 armed forces staff - Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force (RAF) - have been deployed in Northern Ireland over the past year.
One request involved 100 medics being sent to the mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast.
Their duties ended in May.
For two months at the beginning of 2021, armed forces personnel also worked alongside nurses at three local hospitals - the Ulster, City and Antrim Area.
Cancellations
The request from the Department of Health comes as it is revealed that 370 red flag cancer operations have been cancelled across Northern Ireland in the past four weeks.
The figures provided by the Health and Social Care Board reveal that a total 1,300 operations were cancelled.
During the same time, almost 20,000 procedures went ahead.