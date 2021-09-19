New Portadown-Armagh City rail link a 'no brainer'
- Published
A study has been commissioned into the viability of a new rail link between Portadown and Armagh City.
A train link between the two cities closed in the 1950s and some sections of it have been built over.
But now Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's economic development and regeneration committee has examined the issue.
The committee heard that a technical study was needed first to examine if the route could be re-instated.
Some £60,000 has been committed to this part of the project, mostly funded by the Department for Infrastructure with the council offering £10,000.
'No-brainer'
In 2014, 10,000 people signed a petition calling for the route to be re-opened.
Derek Smyth, from the Portadown Armagh Railway Society told BBC News NI that much of the pre-existing route is intact and most of the obstacles are temporary structures.
"We're looking at the community around Armagh City, the benefits to them in terms of less reliance on motorcars, reducing the traffic on the A4 across that corridor towards Belfast," he said.
"This is a bit of a no-brainer."
Mr Smyth said reconnecting Armagh to the railway network could "pave the way for other re-openings".
"It would give confidence that, yes, this is a viable future rail network that can help us in our climate change objectives," he explained.
'Improve sustainable connectivity'
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said "rail has huge untapped potential to deliver multiple benefits across our island" and she supported the society's "enthusiasm and endeavours to enhance rail opportunities along the Armagh railway line".
She said she welcomed the "progress that has been made this week in the approval of the commissioning of the technical study".
"In addition, I am taking forward the All-Island Strategic Rail Review with my ministerial colleague Eamon Ryan," Ms Mallon continued, referencing the Republic of Ireland's minister for transport.
"This review will consider how the rail network on the island of Ireland can improve sustainable connectivity between major cities and towns, enhance regional accessibility and support balanced regional development across our island."
At last week's council meeting, its strategic director of community and growth, Olga Murtagh, said it "became apparent" during talks with the department that a technical study would be "the first part" of work to undertake.
"We believe there is a transport expertise out there that could help identify if the line could be reinstated and the viability of it and that is why the department are willing to provide this level of funding for it," she told members.
The council said it was hoped the tender for the technical study could be awarded by the end of 2021.