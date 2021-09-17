Covid-19: NI records 10 Covid-linked deaths, 1,239 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Ten coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,493.
Another 1,239 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, up from 1,071 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 224,315 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 419 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Friday, down from 425 on Thursday.
There were 38 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Friday, the same as the day before.
Last updated 17 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,503,796 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
So far, 1,303,889 first doses of the vaccination have been administered, with 1,199,906 second doses given.
Last updated 17 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,179.
This number includes 11 deaths newly notified in the past week.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,413 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
There are 290 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down two from Wednesday.
There are 67 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up two on Wednesday's figure.
Last updated 16 September at 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,075,889 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of those, 3,743,650 were first doses and 3,332,239 were second doses.
Last updated 15 September at 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland