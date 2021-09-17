Samuel McKinley: Murderer from Belfast unlawfully at large
A convicted murderer from Belfast who has absconded from custody on a number of occasions is unlawfully at large again.
Samuel McKinley was jailed for life for murdering a man in Southampton in 1996 and is serving his sentence at HMP Maghaberry.
The 60-year-old, who is about 5ft 8in and of heavy build, went missing on Friday, the Department of Justice said.
He had been on unaccompanied temporary release at the time.
McKinley has grey hair and blue eyes and a number of distinguishing tattoos, including a tattoo of a gun on his leg and a dragon on his back.
The Department of Justice has urged anyone matching this description to call their nearest police station or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Separately, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is seeking the public's help to find 61-year-old Kieran 'Zac' Smyth.
He is of medium build and about 6ft tall, according to the police description.
Smyth was imprisoned for his role in a robbery in 2015 and has recently breached the conditions of his release from prison.
Police have advised the public not to approach Smyth but to contact them by calling 101.
"He has connections to west Belfast and is believed to have previously travelled to the Republic of Ireland," a police statement said.
"Despite attempts to arrest Smyth, police have so far been unable to locate him."
Police also appealed directly to Smyth to hand himself in.