Three arrests after £440K drugs seizure in Belfast and Tyrone
- Published
Three people have been arrested after police seized drugs with an estimated street value of £440,000 during searches in counties Antrim and Tyrone.
The suspected Class B drugs were discovered during searches by the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit in Belfast, Castlecaulfield and Aughnacloy on Friday.
Two men, aged 33 and 44, and a woman, 40, have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
They remain in custody.
Police said cash and mobile phones were also seized during the searches.