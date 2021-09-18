Bank accounts frozen in operation against New IRA
A number of bank accounts have been frozen as part of an investigation into dissident republican group the New IRA.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it sought and was granted 20 account freezing orders.
Eight of them were granted at Westminster Magistrates' Court and 12 at Belfast Magistrates' Court.
The Irish News reports that the accounts were frozen as part of a police investigation linked to an MI5-led operation targeting the New IRA.