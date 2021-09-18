Three appear in court over £440k drugs finds in Belfast
- Published
Three people have been remanded in custody after cannabis with an estimated street value of £440,000 was recovered in Belfast.
Damien Gildernew, 44, of Legane Road, Aughnacloy, Jia Yu, 40, of Sandy Row, Belfast, and Xiao Peng Wen, 33, of no fixed abode, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
They were charged with possessing cannabis and intent to supply.
Mr Gildernew is further charged with attempting to export cannabis.
Ms Yu and Mr Wen are also charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and illegal entry into the United Kingdom.
A detective constable said charges against all accused could be connected, explaining a proactive investigation into organised crime was ongoing for more than a year.
Between March and September 2020, three packages of herbal cannabis totalling 18kg (40lb) were recovered, the court heard.
In September 2020, Mr Gildernew was stopped while driving a taxi in the underground car park of an apartment block at Sandy Row in Belfast.
Co-accused Mr Wen was onboard and upon pulling in, Ms Yu emerged from an apartment.
The taxi was searched and 10kg (22lb) of herbal cannabis was discovered in the boot.
When the apartment associated with the Yu was searched, a further 16kg (35lb) of cannabis was located in a cupboard in vacuum packed bags.
The estimated street value of the seized drugs is £440,000.
'Easy money'
Mr Gildernew's home was searched and while nothing was recovered, his phone was seized.
He was arrested and while in custody stated the fare was a one-off from Dungannon to Belfast and maintained this version over some time.
When further evidence was put to him, he admitted being "a regular courier of the Chinese male", police said.
He accepted knowing it was drugs run and got paid £120 per return journey from Dungannon to Belfast.
Gildernew claimed because of Covid, funds were scarce and he "was greedy - it was easy money".
Objecting to bail, the detective said police do not believe he is a drug supplier but is suspected of involvement as "a cog in the wheel of an organised crime gang, using his guise as a taxi-driver to facilitate the movement and supply of drugs".
She added with £440,000 in drugs removed, there are fears of obstructing justice and potential reoffending.
Applying for bail, a defence solicitor for Mr Gildernew said he was initially not aware of what was going on and when it evolved, he "turned a blind eye".
District Judge Amanda Henderson refused bail.
A lawyer for Ms Yu and Mr Wen said bail was not sought at this stage.
All are to appear by video-link on 7 October.