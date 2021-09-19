US Congress group warns Troubles plan 'a mistake'
US Congress members have told Boris Johnson it would be a "serious mistake" to go ahead with a proposal to end Troubles-related prosecutions.
In July, the government unveiled plans which would see an end to Troubles-related prosecutions.
The prime minister said it would allow Northern Ireland to "draw a line under the Troubles".
In an open letter, the 36 Congress members called on the prime minister to abandon the plans.
The signatories said their districts' "large Irish American populations" held "grave concerns".
The UK government proposal would apply to former members of the security forces as well as ex-paramilitaries.
It would also end future inquests and civil actions.
Northern Ireland's five main political parties, the Irish government and victims' groups all oppose the idea, which some have described as a de-facto amnesty.
In their letter, led by Democrat Brendan Boyle and Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, the members of Congress said the proposal would "cement widespread feelings that justice was being denied" and "strain" the Irish-British relationship.
They also called on Mr Johnson to reaffirm the government's commitment to the Stormont House Agreement.
The Stormont House Agreement, signed in 2014, committed to a number of new initiatives around legacy cases, including a Historical Investigations Unit to examine unsolved murders carried out during the Troubles.
"We believe it would be a serious mistake for the British government to renege on its commitment to the Stormont House Agreement," the Congress members wrote.
They added: "We strongly disapprove of these proposals. We believe that they would not only prevent a pathway to justice, but that they would also strip these families of their legal rights protected under European Law and the Good Friday Agreement."