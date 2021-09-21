MLAs to debate ban on appointing those with serious convictions
- Published
The Northern Ireland Assembly is to debate a bill which seeks to ban political appointees with "serious convictions" from holding positions on public bodies.
The private member's bill has been brought by the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister.
If passed, the bill could force Sinn Féin assembly member Gerry Kelly to leave the Policing Board.
Mr Allister said the legislation was "shaped by a moral compass".
Mr Kelly was convicted on explosions charges related to the 1973 Old Bailey court bombing in London by the Provisional IRA, in which one person was killed and almost 200 people were injured.
The bill, which is at its second stage, is similar to legislation the TUV leader brought and was passed in 2013 banning those with serious convictions becoming special advisers at Stormont.
The new bill could also remove Paul Kavanagh, a Sinn Féin nominee, from his role at the Education Authority.
Mr Kavanagh served 14 years in prison for killing three people in an IRA bombing campaign in England in 1981.
He lost his job as a special adviser to Martin McGuinness under the 2013 law.
Mr Allister said his legislation, which defines a serious criminal conviction as one which results in a prison sentence of five years or more, "respects victims".
The legislation needs the backing of a majority of assembly members on Tuesday or it will not proceed.