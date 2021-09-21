Covid-19: NI health service 'will topple over' without action
Northern Ireland's health service is "about to topple over" if immediate action is not taken, the deputy first minister has said.
Michelle O'Neill said staff were "facing into a very difficult winter" under current pressures.
She met staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Tuesday along with First Minister Paul Givan.
They both said they wanted to avoid any further lockdowns or "circuit breakers".
Sinn Féin vice-president Ms O'Neill said the healthcare system was facing increased staff absences with workers feeling "burnt out".
"They're begging for our support. They are physically and mentally exhausted," she said.
Mr Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said the Northern Ireland Executive would take a "measured approach" when ministers meet on Thursday to discuss future Covid-19 plans.
He said ministers would take into consideration the current transmission rates and hospitalisation.
He said politicians needed to be honest with people "about the realities in what we're facing".
He added that he was concerned about other issues linked to lockdowns, saying: "People are presenting with severe mental health issues as a result of the lockdown and delayed treatments and some couldn't access services."
Mr Givan said healthcare staff were working "more hours than they've worked before" and there was "a need for us all to take the personal responsibility very seriously, whether that's through regulation or through guidance".
'Won't rule out anything'
Ms O'Neill said she "would not rule out anything" and would "keep everything on the table - it's the prudent and honest way to proceed".
"We need a very cautious approach in the time ahead."
She added that Health Minister Robin Swann would bring forward a winter surge plan for the health service in due course and that further details for how the executive would respond to winter pressures should be announced on Thursday afternoon.
Five more deaths and 1,020 cases of coronavirus were reported on Northern Ireland on Monday.
There were 379 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Monday, compared to 419 on Friday.
There were 33 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Monday, down from 38 on Friday.