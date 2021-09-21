Victims of crime commissioner to be established in NI
A victims of crime commissioner will be established in Northern Ireland, Justice Minister Naomi Long has announced.
Mrs Long said the commissioner would strengthen existing services and "help to put victims' needs and interests" at the centre of the justice system.
Recruitment for the role is expected within weeks, the minister added.
Northern Ireland's current victims' commissioner deals with cases related to the Troubles only.
The post, which falls under the Office of First and Deputy First Minister, is currently vacant.
The new and separate role of victims of crime commissioner will be established in designate form pending legislation, according to the Department of Justice.
The minister's announcement follows a 12-week consultation period and a longer campaign by some bereaved families and victims of crime.
'All types of crime'
Mrs Long said she had heard from those deeply affected by their experiences and added the new commissioner would provide a voice for victims.
"Having listened to victims and considering the evidence presented to me, I believe establishing a new victims of crime commissioner for Northern Ireland would strengthen what we are already doing and help to put victims' needs and interests where they should be," she said.
BBC News NI previously spoke to the family of an elderly couple killed in County Armagh by a man with severe mental health issues.
Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, died in a "frenzied" knife attack by Thomas McEntee in their home in 2017.
Their family said they felt "discriminated against" as victims because they fell outside the remit of NI's victims' commissioner.
The couples' son-in-law, Charles Little, said he was delighted by the announcement of a dedicated commissioner for victims of crime, which he said helped his family greatly.
He said the appointment would "give some meaning to the death of Michael and Marjorie".
"This will be a great service for all the people of Northern Ireland, as anyone can become a victim of crime," he told BBC News NI.
"Very often the one thing a victim wants more than anything else is for others not to suffer in the same way that they have, and we believe a victims' commissioner for all types of crime will help with that."