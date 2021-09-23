Banbridge: Man injured after 'shotgun attack' on house
A man in his 20s has been injured after a gunshot was fired at a house in Banbridge in County Down.
The incident happened on Railway Street at about 20:15 BST on Wednesday.
Two men and a woman were inside the house at the time of the shooting - one of the men suffered minor head wounds.
A man, described as wearing black clothing and a balaclava and carrying what appeared to be a shotgun, was seen in the area at the time.
It was reported that he fled in the direction of the junction at Reilly Street and Huntley Road.
Det Sgt Billy Stewart described it as a "contemptible and calculated attack with the most serious potential consequences."
"Worryingly, anyone from the residents to potential passers-by could have been killed," he said.
Detectives in Banbridge are appealing for witnesses to contact them.