Derry Girls to end after next series
- Published
Hit TV comedy Derry Girls is to come to an end following its forthcoming series, its creator has said.
Writing on Twitter, Lisa McGee said it had always been "the plan to say goodbye after three series".
"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me," said Ms McGee.
"It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved," she added, thanking the people of Derry and Northern Ireland.
My Statement about #DerryGirls. What a ride! pic.twitter.com/TvYKDRY697— Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) September 23, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter