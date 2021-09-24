Covid-19: Rules in NI to change for international travel
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
The Northern Ireland Executive has decided to change rules on Covid-19 testing for international travel from next month, bringing rules in line with the rest of the UK.
Ministers agreed to remove the requirement for pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries.
This change will come into force at 04:00 BST on 4 October.
The move has been welcomed by the boss of one airline, Jet2.
Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy said: "The news that Northern Ireland holidaymakers will no longer have to take a pre-departure test in resort is another welcome step towards normality, and we applaud the Northern Ireland Executive for this decision.
"There has been enormous demand from holidaymakers in Northern Ireland following the announcement that the traffic light system will be scrapped, and today's news will give customers even more confidence.
"As a result of these recent positive steps, customers are really taking advantage of the opportunity to book some much-needed late summer and winter sunshine and we cannot wait to take them away."
But he added that further changes are needed in order to help the travel industry.
"There is still a long way to go to reopen international properly, and we trust the Northern Ireland Executive will replace expensive PCR arrival tests with lateral flow tests before the end of October," he said.