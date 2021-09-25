Balmoral Show: Exhibitors remove cattle over respiratory illness
Some cattle have been removed from the Balmoral Show, following concerns about an outbreak of respiratory illness in the cattle hall.
In a statement, the show's organisers said that the extremely mild autumn weather had led to some animals developing respiratory conditions.
The Balmoral Show is the biggest agricultural event in Northern Ireland.
"After consultation with vets, some exhibitors have taken the decision to take their cattle home," organisers told BBC News NI.
"The welfare of all animals at the show is always a top priority.
"This is in line with the show's protocol."
The organisers added there was "no evidence of anything serious and no cause for concern".
However, they said that fewer cattle would be put forward for the Saturday classes as a result.
The Balmoral Show was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this year's show also faced some disruption.
It was postponed from its traditional date in May and is taking place from 22 to 25 September.
Entry rules have also changed and all ticket holders must show proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test.
The Balmoral Show is run by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS).
The RUAS moved out of the King's Hall in 2012 and, from the following year, it began staging the Balmoral Show at its new home on the site of the former Maze prison, outside Lisburn.