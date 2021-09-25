River Foyle: Casualty airlifted to hospital after jet ski incident
One person has been airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry after being injured in a jet ski incident in the River Foyle.
It happened at Lisahally, near Foyle Port, on Saturday night.
The casualty was transported to the hospital by Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter 118, based in County Sligo.
A second person was also taken to hospital, following what is thought to have been a crash onto a river bank. Their conditions are not yet known.
The helicopter was dispatched by the Irish Coast Guard in Malin Head, County Donegal.
Foyle Search and Rescue was also involved in the operation, sending its volunteers to the scene shortly after 20:00 BST.