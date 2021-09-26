Steve Strange: Ed Sheeran and Coldplay pay tribute to music agent
- Published
Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Snow Patrol are among leading figures in the music industry to pay tribute to music agent Steve Strange.
The co-founder of X-Ray Touring, from Carrickfergus, in County Antrim, died following illness, aged 53.
X-Ray Touring has the likes of Eminem, Erasure, Linkin Park, Kodaline, Queens of the Stone Age and Stereophonics on its books.
"Steve was a titan of the global music industry," Limelight Belfast said.
The music venue described Mr Strange as "an unsung hero, and a fantastic and loyal friend to this venue and to Northern Ireland's music community for more than 40 years".
Mr Strange started his music industry career at Limelight Belfast in the 1980s, according to the venue, before becoming an agent in London a few years later.
Writing on Instagram, Grammy Award winning artist Ed Sheeran said it was "a very sad day, and a huge loss".
'Giant of the music industry'
While Coldplay said it was "devastated" by the news of Mr Strange's death.
On Twitter, the band said it spent "a bittersweet hour" with Mr Strange last week.
"Despite his illness he was still taking calls and watching ticket counts."
September 25, 2021
Rock band Snow Patrol said that their agent "believed in us before almost anyone else in the music industry did".
"To picture a world without him in it is to picture a world so diminished. With less joy, less positivity, less optimism, less heart. Quieter, duller and much less interesting," said the band.
"So instead we'll remember the joy he brought so many people and tell Steve Strange Stories."
The band Ash described Mr Strange as "agent extraordinaire" with "the heart of a lion".
Our hearts are broken. Goodnight Mr. Steve Strange. Agent extraodinaire. The heart of a lion. Straight outta Carrick, he changed this business forever. Our force. Our constant source. Our Shining Light. Miss you like crazy Strangey.
Lead singer of The Script, Danny O'Donoghue, said Mr Strange was "taken so young and a true legend in the industry".
"You'll be missed by everyone who came in contact with you," added the singer.
So sorry to hear of the passing of Steve Strange, prayers and love to his family and friends at this time. Taken so young and a true legend in the industry. You'll be missed by everyone who came in contact with you. Rest in peace!
In a tweet, Irish band Kodaline said they are "truly saddened" by the news.
"Steve signed us to his roster at X-Ray Touring before we had even played a show as Kodaline and since then has helped guide and shape our live career," the band added.