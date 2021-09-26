Easyjet passengers kept on Belfast plane for two hours in security operation
Passengers were kept on board a flight for two hours as a security operation got under way when the aircraft landed in Belfast on Sunday evening.
The Easyjet flight EZY839 from Gatwick arrived in Belfast International Airport at about 21:30 BST.
Passengers said police officers boarded, while others remained outside.
They said they were not told why they were not allowed to disembark. Easyjet said the flight was "subject to additional security checks on arrival".
"The safety and security of its passengers and crew is always EasyJet's highest priority," a spokeswoman for the airline said.
Shortly before 23:30, passengers were asked to disembark row by row, but they told BBC News NI that they were instructed not to use their mobile phones.
Passengers stranded for over 2 hours on board an @easyJet flight from Gatwick that landed @belfastairport around 9:35pm have now been allowed to disembark following major security operation involving armed police and fire crews surrounding the aircraft. No official statement yet pic.twitter.com/4QARF1yYCG— Michael Fisher (@fishbelfast) September 26, 2021
Stephen Houston who was on the flight said police had boarded the plane after it landed and they had been "back and forth".
He said there was "no information on what's happening from the crew. They seem to be in the dark as well".
Another passenger said that she got up to get her bags but the "doors opened and police came on."
"We have been told nothing. The air hostesses know nothing. The captain's door has been locked since we landed."
The BBC has contacted Belfast International Airport about the incident.