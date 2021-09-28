Asos creating almost 200 jobs in Belfast tech hub
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
Online fashion retailer Asos is planning to create 184 jobs at a new tech hub in Belfast.
The global firm, which is popular with younger people, will recruit over the next three years with 52 of the jobs in place in the first year.
The company is investing £14m in the permanent base which will be operational early in 2022.
Recruitment is already under way with a range of roles including in engineering and data science.
Invest Northern Ireland said it had been working with Asos since 2017 and had offered almost £1.2m towards the new roles.
Asos said the move was part of wider strategic plans for its tech team, which would support the continued expansion of the company.
Training programme
Nick Beighton, chief executive of Asos, said the company was "continually investing in our technology capabilities".
"Our new hub will provide us with cutting-edge tech expertise to support future growth.
"Belfast has a wealth of tech talent and we're excited to be establishing a permanent base in such a vibrant city."
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the announcement was a vote of confidence for Northern Ireland.
He said the new jobs would contribute almost £6.5m in additional annual salaries to the economy.
Mr Lyons said: "Of the new roles, 130 will participate in my department's pre-employment Assured Skills training programme which will offer the company a pipeline of skilled people over the next three years."
The minister added that the first Assured Skills Academy with Asos, focusing on data engineering and being delivered by South Eastern Regional College, was open for applications.
"I urge anyone who is interested and eligible to apply for this exciting opportunity," he said.