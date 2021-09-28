Michael Collins' walking stick up for auction
A walking stick owned by Irish republican leader Michael Collins is being auctioned in Belfast later.
The stick, which has a silver collar and tip, is accompanied by a letter of provenance.
Auctioneer Karl Bennett said bidding stood at £8,200 on Monday evening, and interest had been shown by museums and private collectors.
The century-old item is among a series of historical lots going under the hammer on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Police files tracking Collins' activities during Ireland's War of Independence are also being auctioned at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast.
'Unremarkable'
Mr Bennett said a politician in Cork had asked the Irish government to buy the rosewood stick.
"We've had a number of museums express an interest and I have no doubt they will either send representatives up or they will be on the phone or internet bidding," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
The auctioneer described the stick as "unremarkable" bar its owner.
"Michael Collins was the man," he said.
"People respected Michael Collins back then and still do. He was hailed by many people in Ireland as the real hero in Ireland at that particular time."
The stick had been held by a private collector for the past 42 years and Mr Bennett said his client felt it was time to see the stick go into the right hands, especially coming up to 100 years since Collins' death.
Who was Michael Collins?
One of the major figures who brought about Ireland's independence from Britain and the partition of the island into what would become Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
He led the Irish Republican Army (IRA) during the War of Independence with Britain, which lasted from January 1919 until July 1921. His leadership came to be known for his use of guerrilla tactics by the vastly outnumbered rebel forces.
During peace talks with Britain in 1921, he led a delegation which negotiated and agreed the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which would create an independent Irish Free State. The treaty also confirmed the partition of Ireland.
It was hugely divisive in Ireland - when it was passed by the Irish parliament, it set the stage for the Irish Civil War. Collins would be the commander-in-chief of the Irish National Forces during the war, but was assassinated by anti-Treaty forces in 1922.
Other items in the police and military-themed sale at Bloomfield Auctions include a service medal from the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin complete with its original box.
The intelligence reports on Collins are contained in a dossier of Royal Irish Constabulary documents that cover the period 1920 to 1922.
"Within those documents we have a plethora of information that was received," said Mr Bennett.
"It was amazing how good the intelligence was back in 1921."
Mr Bennett estimated the documents might fetch between £4,000 to £6,000 but he would not be surprised if they hit five figures.
