Dungiven: Man arrested over murder bid on police officer is released
- Published
A man has been released after being arrested over the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer.
An explosive device was found close to the officer's car outside her home near Dungiven on 20 April.
The 21-year-old was arrested in Londonderry on Sunday.
After his release he was arrested as part of an investigation into disorder outside Maghaberry prison in 2020 and on suspicion of breaching bail conditions.
He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.