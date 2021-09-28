Paul Smyth murder: James Andrew Thomas McVeigh admits killing
- Published
A 31-year-old man has been handed a life sentence after he confessed to murdering Paul Smyth in Lisburn two years ago.
James Andrew Thomas McVeigh appeared at Belfast Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to murdering the 50-year-old.
Mr Smyth was found dead in the living room of his home in Coulson Avenue, Lisburn, on 23 June 2019.
Mr Smyth's loved ones sat in the public gallery where they heard McVeigh admit to his murder.
McVeigh was one of five people due to stand trial on charges arising from Mr Smyth's murder and a second gun attack at a house on Mill Street in Lisburn that same month.
Last week, two men pleaded guilty to offences linked to the incidents, while a woman was acquitted on a charge of withholding information concerning an arrestable offence.
McVeigh and co-accused James Holmes were due to stand trial on charges including murdering Mr Smyth, and attempting to murder a couple whose Mill Street home was shot at on 23 June 2019.
McVeigh, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, was charged with seven offences he initially denied.
Upon the request of his barrister, when a charge of murdering Mr Smyth on a date between 17 and 22 June, 2019 was put to McVeigh again, he replied "guilty".
He also admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life on a date between 17 and 22 June 2019, and of possessing a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in suspicious circumstances on 25 June 2019.
Following the pleas to three offences, a prosecution barrister told the judge four remaining counts against McVeigh - including attempting to murder the couple at Mill Street - would not go ahead.
After admitting the murder charge, McVeigh was addressed by the judge, who told him: "Having pleaded to the offence of murder, I am obliged by law to impose a sentence of life imprisonment on you.
"In due course I will set a date for a hearing in which I will set the minimum tariff you must serve before you can apply for release on licence."
Changed pleas
Co-accused James Holmes, from Lawnmount Crescent in Lisburn, was also due to stand trial on six charges including murdering Mr Smyth.
He was also re-arraigned and pleaded guilty to three offences - possessing a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in suspicious circumstances on 25 June 2019, and two counts of attempted murder on 23 June 2019 arising from the gun attack at Mill Street.
When these charges were put to Holmes, he replied "guilty" to all three.
A prosecutor then informed the judge that the remaining charges against Holmes, including murdering Mr Smyth, would not proceed.
Last week, McVeigh and Holmes appeared in the dock with three other co-accused, and a jury was sworn in to preside over the trial.
However, before the trial commenced and in the absence of the jury, two of the defendants changed their pleas.
James Robert Stewart, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, admitted two firearms offences - possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life between 17 and 22 June 2019 and possessing a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in suspicious circumstances on 25 June that same year.
After entering the guilty pleas last Thursday, Stewart was remanded back into custody ahead of sentencing.
Final defendant acquitted
Ryan Mark Megarry, 38, from Salia Avenue in Carrickfergus, also changed his plea last week on a charge of encouraging or assisting offenders.
Megarry admitted that on 18 June 2019 he used his vehicle for reconnaissance in Coulson Avenue and identified Paul Smyth and his home to other parties, which was capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of one of more offences, namely burglary or theft.
Following Megarry's plea, his barrister asked that he be released on continuing bail. This was granted by the judge, who ordered him to return to court for sentencing.
The fifth and final defendant - Christina Flanaghan from Longstone Street in Lisburn - was denied withholding information on dates between 17 and 22 June 2019 by failing to provide information to police which could lead to an arrest.
The twelve members of the jury were spoken to by the judge, who ordered them to return a verdict of "not guilty by direction of the judge" against Ms Flanaghan after the prosecutors offered no evidence against her.
Following the admissions by Stewart and Megarry last week, and by Holmes and McVeigh on Tuesday, a date for the plea hearing was set for Friday, 12 November.
The judge imposed a life sentence on McVeigh, who was remanded back to prison alongside Holmes.