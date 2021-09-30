Danske Bank revises Northern Ireland 2021 growth forecast
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Danske Bank has revised its annual growth forecast for Northern Ireland in 2021 down from 6.2% to 5.8%.
Chief economist Conor Lambe said the revision partially reflected the growing impacts of supply chain disruptions.
He also pointed to an expectation that some cautious consumer spending behaviour would persist.
He added that it was important to note that growth of 5.8% "would still represent a strong rate of expansion".
The growth forecast for 2022 has been revised up slightly to 4.7%.
Mr Lambe said he expects the hotels and restaurant sector to show the biggest annual growth of almost 19% in 2021 as they faced some of the toughest pandemic restrictions in 2020.
He expects the labour market recovery to cool as the furlough ends, forecasting that the average annual number of employee jobs in Northern Ireland will decline by 0.6% in 2021, before returning to growth of around 1% in 2022.
Official growth figures for Northern Ireland in the second quarter of 2021 are due to be published later.