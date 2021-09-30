Belfast Harbour plans new £3m urban garden near city centre
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Belfast Harbour is planning to develop a new park on land close to Belfast city centre.
Known as City Quays Gardens, it will cover about two acres of land which is currently mostly used for car parking.
The site is between the Belfast Harbour offices at Corporation Square and the City Quays office development.
Joe O'Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, said the aim is to "transform the public space around City Quays, making it an attractive leisure space".
He added that it would represent an investment of about £3m and was the first phase of other planned public space improvements.
"We are really excited about this project and look forward to engaging fully with our neighbours, tenants, partners and the wider community to hear their views on our plans for City Quays Gardens and will of course engage with Belfast City Council throughout the process," he said.
A public consultation process has started ahead of a planning application being submitted to Belfast City Council.
Subject to planning approval, the project is due to begin development in 2022.
The park would also be close to a planned new cycling and pedestrian bridge across the Lagan, though that is not part of the current planning application.