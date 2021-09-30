Arlene Foster declines DUP 50th anniversary dinner invite
Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has declined an invitation to the party's 50th anniversary dinner, BBC News NI understands.
The party is marking the occasion at a Belfast hotel on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Baroness Eileen Paisley has told the BBC that the party today is in many ways unrecognisable from the one lead by her husband, Rev Ian Paisley.
The last few months have certainly been like no other in the DUP's history.
Mrs Foster was deposed after a brutal internal heave which lead to an unprecedented round of infighting played out in the most public of ways.
Her successor Edwin Poots lasted only three weeks before he was replaced by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
It is all a long way from the party led for more than three and a half decades by Ian Paisley.
In an interview with BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Baroness Paisley said that the party's "more recent tolerance of changing moral attitudes in society is a far cry from the code of practice Ian ashamedly espoused".
"Yet, despite his clear and unequivocal views, the party grew to being the majority voice of the unionist people in this province. That is perhaps a lesson which today needs heeding."
She added that "Ulster faces very uncertain days".
But it is Mrs Foster's decision to stay away from Thursday night's event that will gather most comment.
It is another sign of the hurt the former first minister still feels at the way she was treated by some of the party's elected representatives, although she remains close to many grassroots members.
The race to succeed her as MLA for Fermanagh South Tyrone is nearing completion with candidates being interviewed this week.
Then Mrs Foster will resign her assembly seat and depart the Stormont stage.