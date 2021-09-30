Health Minister Robin Swann reviews security after another threat
- Published
Health Minister Robin Swann has had to review his security arrangements again after another threat was made against him, his party leader has said.
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie said that making threats against public figures is "deplorable".
He said his colleague has been contacted by police in recent days about the matter.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it does not "discuss the security of individuals"
It added that "no inference should be drawn from this".
"However, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk, we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk," it added.
In a statement, Mr Beattie said: "What sort of society are we becoming where Northern Ireland's health minister is now having to deal with yet more threats and intimidation?"
Mr Beattie said that in the past 24 hours he has "read yet more vile online comments directed at Robin".
'A threat to one is a threat to all'
"Not only is Robin Northern Ireland's health minister, he is also a husband and a father," added Mr Beattie.
"Until you walk in his shoes through the midst of the worst public health crisis that has faced our society in a hundred years, maybe consider what you say and how you say it.
"Be it Robin Swann, a nurse or domestic, a doctor or a porter, the NHS is a team top to bottom and a threat to one is a threat to all.
"Robin Swann stepped up to take this job when others didn't. I have seen up close his commitment and dedication to the NHS and its staff, and indeed the toll that the role has taken on him personally."
'A different level of antagonism'
At the Stormont health committee earlier, Mr Swann said that he was concerned about the threat of violence by anti-vaxxers towards a number of people working in and for his department.
"What concerns me now is not just the level of opposition, it is also now the level of threat of violence that is actually being insinuated and targeted against a number of people both working in the health department and also in the vaccination programmes," he said.
"We are now seeing a different level of antagonism."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the threats should be "utterly condemned".
In a tweet, former DUP leader Arlene Foster said she was thinking of Mr Swann and his family, "as they deal with something NO family should have to deal with".
"Public service by one member of the family and all that brings is something the whole family have to endure."