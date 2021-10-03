Award-winning County Tyrone carpenter left office for building site
By Amy Murray
BBC News NI
- Published
A County Tyrone man who swapped the office for the building site has won the UK's Apprentice of the Year.
Luke Emery beat six other regional finalists to win the national title from the Federation of Master Builders.
The 20-year-old carpentry apprentice said he "completely blown away" by the nomination and win.
He joined Lowry Building and Civil Engineering after his GCSEs, originally doing administrative work while pursuing a Business Studies A-level.
"As the course progressed, I had a year complete and I didn't quite think it was for me," said Luke.
"The summer holidays were coming up and I was looking for more hours, so my employer suggested working on the site.
"From then, I decided to take on an apprenticeship and I haven't looked back since."
Luke's win was announced by TV presenter Nick Knowles during a virtual ceremony.
"I'm staggered to have even been considered as a nominee, never mind to win the regional and the national title.
"I don't know if I'm still over it quite yet to be honest."
Luke said he is very proud of what he does and enjoys the variety of work involved in the construction industry.
"I like the practical side of things. I like working with my hands," he said.
"I'm doing a course in carpentry but that doesn't mean I won't be expected to branch into other trades.
"It keeps things interesting and it keeps my work fresh."
Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), said Luke's victory can be attributed to his eagerness to learn new skills.
"Luke should be immensely proud of achieving this national award at such an early stage of his career," he said.
"This is even more the case considering the stiff competition in this year's Apprentice of the Year category.
"Luke is certainly on the right track and I wish him the very best as he moves forward with his career."
Over the pandemic, Luke joined his employer's essential workforce providing maintenance for clients like Northern Ireland Water.
A spokesperson from Lowry Building and Civil Engineering, which is based in Belfast and Castlederg, said Luke was a pleasure to work with.
"We are exceptionally proud of his success in winning the FMB National Apprentice Award, and there is no doubt he has a bright future with the company.
"His friendly manner and willing approach will take him far, but the quality of his work and his commitment to learn all things new has been outstanding."