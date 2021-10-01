NI Protocol: DUP snubs second north-south meeting in days
Another North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting has been cancelled over a DUP boycott.
DUP Junior Minister Gary Middleton was due to take part in Friday's meeting with Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey but he did not take part.
His party is boycotting the meetings as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Friday morning's meeting was due to focus on languages.
The NSMC is the main body for cross-border co-operation between the government in Northern Ireland and the Republic.
Infrastructure Minister and SDLP MLA Nicola Mallon challenged the governments in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after the cancellation of a previous NSMC meeting on Wednesday.
Ms Mallon had been due to accompany DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to that session.
Earlier this month, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson announced his party was "immediately withdrawing" from the north south political institutions, but added that "important health based matters" would continue to be "addressed".
Ms Mallon has called on the Irish and British governments to intervene as co-guarantors of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
"All ministers have a responsibility to uphold the ministerial code and to uphold all strands of the Good Friday Agreement," she said.
I've written to the British and Irish Governments today as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement after the North South Ministerial meeting on Agriculture I was to attend, accompanying the DEARA Minister Edwin Poots, was prevented from going ahead.
"The DUP owns the mess of Brexit and its out workings, their beef is with the British government and boycotting north south institutions changes nothing."
In a tweet, DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said the matter could be solved by a "simple solution".
"Nichola, stop calling for "rigorous implementation" and supporting measures which damage GB-NI relations, something which is also integral to the Belfast Agreement which you care not to mention," he said.
In response to Ms Mallon's tweet, TUV leader Jim Allister said that "protocol fanatics need to learn the price of their fanaticism".
Five-point plan
The Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to avoid a hard border in Ireland.
It does that by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.
That has created a new trade border in the Irish Sea, causing some difficulties in moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
Under the DUP's five-point plan, in protest at post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, ministers are refusing to take part in north-south engagement where the protocol is being discussed.