Covid-19: Retired nurse's anger over Southern Health Trust visiting ban
A retired nurse who was not allowed to see her 89-year-old father while he was in hospital has urged the Southern Health Trust to lift its visiting ban.
The Southern Trust has had a ban on hospital visitors since July.
Grace Vine said it was "gut-wrenching" not being allowed to visit her father when he believed he was going to die.
The Department of Health's coronavirus guidance in Northern Ireland is to allow one relative to visit a patient once a day.
Earlier this week, patients in Western Health Trust hospitals were allowed to have one visitor a day, bringing visiting rules into line with Department for Health guidance.
In a statement, the Southern Trust said it was "actively working to offer more visiting access in the coming days".
However, Ms Vine described the experience her and father went through as "cruel" and "inhumane".
"I am not the only one struggling with the feeling you have let your parent down," she added.
'He felt he was dying'
Ms Vine's father spent two weeks in Newry's Daisy Hill Hospital in August after being admitted with an infection and a further two weeks in a rehabilitation unit.
She said he was now back home and "doing well", but that he remains anxious following his experience.
"I live in Scotland and he sent for me to come home because he felt he was dying," she said.
Ms Vine said her father was taken to the emergency department on 7 August and admitted to hospital two days later.
She was then informed he had a urinary infection and pneumonia.
"He kept phoning me to see where I was and when I had arrived I had phoned to ask the ward could I get in due to his confusion and his age and the risk with the pneumonia.
"They said they would get back to me and every so often Daddy would phone: 'Where are you? You said you were coming where are you?'."
Ms Vine said her father was located in a unit where her brother had died six months previously.
"And he was conscious of that too, so I think that probably added to his thoughts that he was going to die," she said.
"They did come back and said no I wouldn't be allowed in and that was kind of gut-wrenching."
She said the trust had offered the option of "video-conferencing", but that her father "doesn't quite get that".
'Heart-breaking'
Her father was later moved to Cloughreagh House in Bessbrook, which she described as "a rehab centre" for her father.
"The good thing about Cloughreagh is that at least we could see him, not visit, but we could see him through a window," Ms Vine said.
"I sat on the flowerbed below the window because he was upstairs and he could manage to stand for a couple of minutes and then he would sit and we would just talk to and fro.
"I would ring him on his mobile.
"It was heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking."
Ms Vine said she cannot understand why the Southern Health Trust has the visiting ban in place.
"If they had a huge outbreak within the units themselves and they were really compromised staff-wise and everything else, yes I could possibly understand that, but they could have organised something to accommodate an old man and the family and it would have reassured all of us if we had got to see him," she said.
"The remit is you are looking after their physical, emotional, mental and spiritual wellbeing.
"As far as I am concerned, Dad's physical needs were met in the medical care he was given, but the emotional, mental and spiritual needs weren't being met."
In a statement, the Southern Health Trust said its "absolute priority is to create as safe an environment as possible for visitors, patients and staff".
"Given the increased level of Covid-19 currently circulating in this area, visiting on all Southern Trust sites and facilities, unfortunately, must remain suspended (with some limited exemptions)," it added.
"We continue to face particular challenges in admitting high numbers of patients to our ageing hospital buildings with limited available space, restricted further due to Covid-19 infection prevention measures.
"We are also encouraging/ facilitating virtual visits through personal smart phone technology.
"This situation remains under constant review and we are actively working to offer more visiting access in the coming days and hope to be able to provide more details on this soon."