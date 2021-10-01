Man arrested in drugs raid linked to INLA
A man has been arrested after the seizure of suspected drugs, fireworks and cash in a raid linked to the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).
Police searched a property in Lisvarna Place in west Belfast on Friday.
The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply class A and B controlled drugs.
He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and possessing fireworks without a licence.
The Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) has been investigating ongoing criminality linked to the INLA.
PSNI Det Insp Maguire said the removal of drugs from the streets reflected the PCTF's commitment to safeguarding the community.