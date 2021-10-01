Covid-19: NI records eight more coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,039 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,564.
Another 1,039 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 1,163 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 239,339 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 342 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, which is unchanged from Thursday.
The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units was 33 on Friday, up from 29 on Thursday.
Last updated 1 October at 14:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,526,802 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 1 October at 14:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,271 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, down from 1,453 on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,249, after 40 deaths were newly notified in the past week.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 297 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 300 on Wednesday.
There are 59 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, down one from Wednesday.
Last updated 30 September at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,213,100 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday,
Of those, 3,534,775 were first doses and 3,442,738 were second doses. Some 235,587 were single doses.
Last updated 30 September at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland