Abortion: Second legal bid to NI abortion timetable to begin
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
A second legal challenge over implementing Northern Ireland's abortion laws will begin at the High Court in Belfast later on Monday.
Abortion became legal in 2020, but full services have not been set up due to political disagreement.
In July, the government directed Stormont to set up full services by no later than next March.
The move is being disputed by anti-abortion campaigners who argue Westminster has exceeded its authority.
A formal direction was issued by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis over the summer to force Stormont to make progress.
It imposed a timetable on Stormont's Department of Health to bring proposals for commissioned services to executive ministers.
It also directed that there should be "immediate support" for interim early medical abortion services in Northern Ireland.
But the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (Spuc) is arguing that Mr Lewis has imposed a power grab on Stormont by overriding the devolution settlement.
Northern Ireland's former attorney general John Larkin QC is acting on behalf of Spuc.
Abortion is a matter devolved to the Northern Ireland Assembly.
But in 2019 a vote by MPs at Westminster - during the suspension of devolution - brought about significant changes to Northern Ireland's abortion laws.
Stormont's institutions returned three months later and remained under a responsibility to establish a permanent, central abortion service.
But health trusts have been only carrying out limited services, meaning some women seeking an abortion beyond 10 weeks in their pregnancy have had to travel to Great Britain to access services.
The Department of Health has maintained that the matter is "controversial" and any decision on abortion services must be made by the whole executive.
In May, proposals from Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Health Minister Robin Swann on commissioning of services were blocked by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
The party is opposed to abortion and has previously criticised Mr Lewis for taking powers to act, saying it would have "serious consequences for devolution".
Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance have said they would support the commissioning of services being imposed by Westminster, if it remains stalled by the executive.
Court decisions months away
In July, Mr Lewis said that the "ongoing stalemate" had left him with no choice but to intervene, to uphold international human rights obligations.
The secretary of state is already facing a separate judicial review taken by Northern Ireland's Human Rights Commission, which has criticised both Stormont and Westminster over the delay in implementing full abortion services.
That case was heard in May.
This latest challenge is scheduled to last for two days, but it could be several months before judgement is delivered in both cases.
The Department of Health has said in line with the secretary of state's direction, it is preparing proposals on commissioning of abortion services that will be submitted to the executive later this year or in early 2022.