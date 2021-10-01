IMROs: BBC NI wins six gold awards at Irish radio ceremony
BBC Northern Ireland won six gold, four silver and three bronze awards at the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) Awards 2021 on Friday night.
The awards included a gold for BBC Radio Ulster in the National Station of the Year category.
BBC Radio Foyle's Eric White also won gold for Sports Broadcaster of the Year in the local/regional category.
Radio Ulster's Evening Extra team won a silver for their coverage of Arlene Foster's resignation as DUP leader.
BBC Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle received 21 nominations for the awards, which took place in a virtual ceremony.
The nominations spanned a wide range of output, including speech, news, music, sport, specialist music and BBC Gaeilge.
Emma Dunseith, senior head of content production at BBC Northern Ireland said: "We are passionate about providing our audiences with programmes that reflect their lives and their interests and we work hard daily to deliver fresh, engaging and informative content.
"It is also a measure of our success that our efforts have been recognised by our peers in this way, at the IMRO Awards."
The IMRO Radio Awards were formerly known as the Phonographic Performance Ireland (PPI) Radio Awards.
The awards, now in their 21st year, received their biggest number of entries to date - 703, which were then whittled down to a shortlist of 190.
The BBC Northern Ireland winners were:
- ATL Introducing won gold in the Irish Music Programme or Initiative category
- In the News Story/News Event category 'Trouble At The Interface' from BBC Radio Ulster picked up the gold award
- Blas Ceoil picked a bronze award in the Special Music Programme category
- BBC Radio Foyle's Breakfast Show won a bronze award in the News Programme/Local Regional category
- Assume Nothing: Did The Right Man Hang? received a bronze award in the Documentary category
- BBC Radio Ulster series 'The Long And The Short Of It' picked up a gold award in the Specialist Speech Programme section
- The Stephen Nolan Show won a silver in the Interactive Speech Programme category
- Ralph McLean picked up a gold award in the Specialist Music Broadcaster category
- Michael McNamee was awarded a silver in the Sports Broadcaster of the Year category
- BBC Radio Foyle's Eric White picked up a gold in the Sports Broadcaster of the Year/Local Regional category
- BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra team picked up a silver for their coverage of the resignation of Arlene Foster in the News Programme Full Service category
- Mark Patterson from BBC Radio Foyle was awarded a silver in the Speech Broadcaster Local Regional category
- In the National Station of the Year, BBC Radio Ulster picked up the gold award