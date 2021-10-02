Covid-19: Immunosuppressed to be offered booster jab 'shortly'
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
Published
People who are immunosuppressed in Northern Ireland will be notified shortly about receiving a third dose of the vaccine.
The Department of Health told BBC News NI those classed as immunosuppressed have now been identified.
"They will be receiving a letter shortly advising them to book online to receive the third dose," it said.
"Those identified by GPs will be given a letter advising them to receive a third dose at a community pharmacy."
Vaccine experts recommended on 1 September that those affected should be given the extra dose to give them fuller protection.
Studies have shown that people who are immunosuppressed, around 500,000 people in the UK, are unlikely to mount a strong defence against the virus, even after two doses of the vaccine.
In Northern Ireland, a small number of people have recently received their third dose but the department said it expected the bulk of vaccinations to happen over the next few weeks.
The announcement comes as one more death with coronavirus and another 992 positive cases were reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.