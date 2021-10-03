Lyra McKee: Man charged with riot, assault and throwing petrol bombs
- Published
Detectives investigating the killing of journalist Lyra McKee have charged a man with riot, assault and throwing petrol bombs.
Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate in April 2019.
The man, aged 53, was arrested in Derry on Friday morning.
He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.
A 44-year-old man, who was also arrested on Friday, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).