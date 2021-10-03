In pictures: Belfast City Marathon 2021
- Published
As the starting gun sounded in Stormont Estate, thousands of people set off on their 26.2 mile (42.1 km) journey winding through the streets of Belfast for the city's 2021 marathon.
With more than 5,700 entrants, it was a record number of participants for organisers.
It is the first marathon to be held in the Belfast since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A relay following the same route of the marathon is also taking place, along with a 2.5 mile (4km) fun run and an 8 mile (12.8km) walk.
You can read more about Belfast City Marathon 2021 here.