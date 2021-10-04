Brexit: DUP leader tells PM 'it’s time for action' on NI Protocol
It is "time for action from Downing Street" on the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to Democratic Unionist leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
He was speaking after meeting the prime minister, Boris Johnson, at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Monday.
Sir Jeffrey said the protocol "is harming the union and our economy".
Unionist leaders have previously signed a joint declaration opposing the protocol.
The UK and EU agreed the protocol in 2019, as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
It prevents a hard border in Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods.
Last month, Sir Jeffrey said his party may quit Stormont "within weeks" if its demands over the Northern Ireland Protocol are not met.
On Monday, the Lagan Valley MP said he reminded the prime minister that "if there is no action to remove the Irish Sea border, then we will have no option but to ask the voters in Northern Ireland for their verdict".
He said the protocol "must be rejected" and replaced by arrangements which "fully respect Northern Ireland's position as a constituent and integral part of the United Kingdom".
"It is the voters who are facing increased costs and reduced choice in their supermarkets," he said.
Later, the leaders of Northern Ireland's three main unionist parties will debate the protocol in front of an audience at a Tory Party fringe event.
Sir Jeffrey, Doug Beattie (UUP) and Jim Allister (TUV) will share a stage at the event, which is billed as Equal Rights for Northern Ireland, replacing the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Meanwhile, Brexit Minister Lord Frost has renewed his threat to suspend part of the Brexit deal affecting Northern Ireland.
Lord Frost told the conference the arrangements agreed with the EU "have begun to come apart even more quickly than we feared".
He said the protocol was "not working and needs to change" and he worried the UK's proposals would not be agreed by the EU.
Lord Frost said triggering Article 16, which would suspend part of the deal, may end up as "the only way" forward.
That is the part of the protocol which allows parts of the deal to be temporarily set aside if they are causing "serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist, or to diversion of trade."
The DUP leader said he was confident the government was moving in the direction that action would be taken on the protocol.
Sir Jeffrey said he had made it clear "the clock was ticking" and any solution would be judged against the party's seven tests.
Today is protocol, protocol, protocol.
Brussels is set to respond within weeks to the UK's demand for changes but it is clear in government circles that they will not go far enough.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's message inside and outside the meting will be: "We've heard the words, now it's time for action".
If they don't get action in time, will Jeffrey Donaldson be forced to trigger his threat to walk away from institution and seek an early assembly election?
The stakes could not be higher.
The Northern Ireland secretary of state has said he believes conditions have been met to trigger Article 16 although the government wants to work with the EU to get a "sustainable" long-term solution.
Brandon Lewis said "good faith" was being shown to negotiate the best way forward.
It comes after a BBC News NI interview with the prime minister during which he did not rule out triggering Article 16.
Boris Johnson said he wanted the EU to present proposals to fix the protocol.
What is the protocol?
The Northern Ireland Protocol is a post-Brexit trade arrangement which was agreed by the UK and the EU in order to avoid the reintroduction of a hard border on the island of Ireland.
Under the terms of the protocol, Northern Ireland must still apply EU single market rules at its ports, in order to avoid the need for checks along the Irish land border as goods enter the EU.
In practice, this means some products moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland have been subject to new checks, which has angered many unionists who feel this is damaging trade, supply lines and Northern Ireland's position within the UK.
Separately, former DUP leader Arlene Foster's successor is also expected due to be announced this week.