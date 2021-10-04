Mother-and-baby homes panel to announce findings
By Chris Page
BBC News Ireland Correspondent
- Published
An expert panel set up to design an investigation into institutions for unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland is to announce its findings on Tuesday.
The devolved government committed to an investigation earlier this year after research into mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene Laundries was published.
Women who were in the institutions have said they were detained against their will, forced into unpaid labour and made to give up babies for adoption.
A UN committee called for an inquiry.
The homes and laundries across the island of Ireland have in recent years come to the attention of United Nations (UN) human rights monitors.
Dr Lia Nadaraia, who sits on the UN's Committee Against Torture, and Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), told the BBC there was evidence of "systematic torture and ill-treatment".
"Girls and women were involuntarily detained, stripped of their identities, forced to work constantly, and not paid wages," she said.
Dr Nadaraia said any investigation should be aimed at uncovering the full truth about what happened in the institutions, bringing about prosecutions if possible, and providing financial redress for victims.
The Truth Recovery Design Panel, which was established by the Stormont Executive in March, has been working with survivors to come up with recommendations.
The three members are Professor Phil Scraton from Queen's University law school, Dr Maeve O'Rourke from the Irish Centre for Human Rights at the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway, and Deirdre Mahon, executive director for social work at the Western Health Trust.
The research report, published in January, found at least ten and a half thousand women passed through mother-and-baby homes.
There were eight institutions in Northern Ireland, run by Catholic and Protestant religious organisations.
More than three thousand women spent time in a Magdalene Laundry.
These institutions were, in effect, workhouses, and were situated in Londonderry, Belfast, and Newry.
The researchers recommended there should be more investigations into levels of infant mortality among children who were born to mothers in the homes.
They also said there were more questions to be asked about potential illegal adoptions, including the movement of babies across the border with the Republic of Ireland.
Religious orders, and the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, have said they will co-operate with the new investigation.
There has already been a state inquiry into mother-and-baby homes in the Republic of Ireland.
Campaigners in Northern Ireland - including the survivors' group Birth Mothers and Their Children For Justice NI - have said the investigation must have the power to compel religious organisations and state agencies to provide records and witnesses.