Ulster Hospital: Two wards remain closed due to Covid-19 outbreak
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Two wards remain closed at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, on the outskirts of east Belfast, due to outbreaks of Covid-19.
Additional cleaning and infection control measures have been put in place by the hospital to tackle the outbreak.
One of the affected wards provides care specifically for elderly patients.
The move is being reviewed on a daily basis, a spokesperson for the South Eastern Health trust told BBC News NI in a statement.
A total of 18 patients have tested positive for the virus at the Ulster Hospital in the past two weeks, along with 23 members of staff.
Over the past month, 96 patients tested positive for the virus on admission to the hospital and 16 others tested positive during their stay.
According to the trust, it is policy to admit Covid-positive patients to side rooms or bays, which are designated for patients with the virus.
However, the trust also confirmed that at times non-Covid patients are admitted to these wards due to their clinical condition, such as when requiring respiratory treatment.