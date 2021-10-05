PSNI: Almost 40 officers investigated over sex complaints
There have been internal investigations into 39 PSNI officers for alleged sexual misconduct in the last five years, police figures show.
The PSNI released the information following a Freedom of Information request.
Five of the complaints were upheld, with three officers being dismissed.
However, the police have said that figure "does not account for matters which are still ongoing".
They said these "may yet result in an allegation being upheld, and a formal sanction being administered".
Two officers against whom complaints were upheld continue to serve in the police, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton confirmed to BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme.
While four officers were investigated for such misconduct in 2016/17, 13 were investigated in 2019/20 and 10 in 2020/21, the Belfast Telegraph reported.
In 2017/18, five officers were investigated and in 2018/19 there were seven.
Dep Ch Con Hamilton told BBC News NI that allegations of this nature against police officers were a "key priority for the police service".
"We are committed to continuously reviewing and improving our approach to investigations which are regularly scrutinised at a senior level.
"These investigations are, where appropriate, led by the Police Ombudsman."
The police service works to strict guidelines about inappropriate behaviour and independent, confidential reporting phones lines are available for both members of the public and police service colleagues to raise any concerns, he said.
"Any allegation, disclosure or conviction of sexual harassment or abuse perpetrated by an officer or member of staff is robustly investigated."
'Rigorously investigated'
Police Federation chairman Mark Lindsey said that sexual misconduct was "abhorrent and wrong" and that it was right that allegations were "rigorously and professionally investigated".
"Officers are expected to uphold the law and not use their position to either harass or subject vulnerable people to any sexual wrongdoing," he said.
"Actions where criminal or misconduct matters occur are the actions of a few and do not represent the dedicated service our colleagues provide on a daily basis."
He said police officers must work together to ensure that potential criminal actions by officers are detected as soon as possible.