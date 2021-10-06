Liam Adams: 'No missed or delayed diagnosis' in sex offender's death
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
There was no missed or delayed diagnosis in the death of sex offender Liam Adams from pancreatic cancer, the Prisoner Ombudsman has ruled.
The 63-year-old, a brother of former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, died in February 2019.
The ombudsman said an independent clinical reviewer found he received "appropriate clinical care" while in Maghaberry Prison.
Lesley Carroll's investigation followed concerns raised by Adams's family.
She also found there was "nothing to suggest" that the cancer diagnosis had been missed or delayed.
Jailed in 2013, he was serving a 16-year sentence for raping and abusing his daughter Aine and, weeks before his death, had been moved from jail to a hospice.
He had first reported feeling unwell the December prior to his death.
The ombudsman said the investigation did not highlight the need to change any policies or practices within the prison system.