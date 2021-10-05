Banbridge Chronicle newspaper set to close
A County Down newspaper is set to close after 151 years due to a "perfect storm" within the print industry, its owners have announced.
The Banbridge Chronicle will close at the end of October.
In a social media statement, the company said the "end was in sight" unless other arrangements were found.
It said the closure followed "declining trading conditions in print media and a perfect storm of commercial difficulties during the pandemic".
Alliance Party councillor Eóin Tennyson said his thoughts were with the staff of the newspaper.
"The Chronicle provided a much needed public service to our community over the years. This will be such a loss," he said.