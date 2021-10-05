Dr Michael Watt: Neurologist removed from medical register
Former Belfast Trust neurologist Dr Michael Watt has been removed from the medical register - meaning he can no longer practise medicine in the UK.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) made the move after Dr Watt made a voluntary application to be removed from the register.
His work and its oversight is subject to three ongoing high-level inquiries.
Concerns over his clinical practice prompted the biggest ever patient recall in Northern Ireland.
The MPTS hearing happened in private.
MPTS hearings are normally held in public - except where the circumstances of the case are viewed to outweigh the public interest or where details of a doctor's health are being considered.
The MPTS makes independent decisions about cases referred by the General Medical Council (GMC).
In a statement the GMC said Dr Watt's patients had suffered "immense harm" and that its thoughts were with them and their families.
The GMC said it was "extremely disappointed" that the MPTS had allowed Dr Watt's voluntary application to be removed from the register, as the GMC "felt it was in the public interest for the allegations to be heard by the tribunal in an open and transparent way".