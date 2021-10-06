Dennis Hutchings: Shooting victim feared Army, trial hears
A man with a learning difficulty who was shot dead during the Troubles was afraid of three things: the priest, the police and the Army, the Crown Court sitting in Belfast has heard.
John Patrick Cunningham, 27, was shot in the back as he ran from an Army patrol in a field near Benburb in 1974.
Dennis Hutchings, 80, denies attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Cunningham.
Mr Hutchings, from Cornwall, was a member of the Life Guards regiment.
The trial in Belfast on Wednesday heard statements read out by a prosecution lawyer which were given by Mr Cunningham's neighbours.
One man who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, said he was at home when he heard someone shout, "halt!".
He said that no more than 15 or 20 seconds later, he heard gun shots.
The neighbour said Mr Cunningham was afraid of three things, "the priest, the police and the Army".
If he saw the Army, he would have "run through anything to get away," he said.
Statements from two soldiers who formed part of the patrol were also read out in court.
Soldier C and Soldier E said they saw a man who looked startled when they appeared and ran away.
While running, he had put his hand in his coat and then removed it.
Both men said they heard several shots being fired and both said warnings were shouted.
The Diplock-style, non-jury trial before Mr Justice O'Hara opened at the Crown Court in Belfast on Monday and is expected to last up to four weeks.
It will sit for three days each week to allow Mr Hutchings, who has been diagnosed as suffering from an incurable chronic kidney disease, to receive on-going treatment.
The trial continues.