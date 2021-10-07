Causeway Coast and Glens Council under investigation in four-star hotel row
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is under investigation for its handling of a complaint made by an objector to a four-star hotel development in Portstewart.
The public services ombudsman has launched the investigation.
It follows complaints by North Antrim assembly member Jim Allister.
Mr Allister complained to the council over the role of its chief executive, David Jackson, in the planning application for the hotel.
Independent investigators, commissioned by the council, subsequently upheld 15 allegations against the chief executive in October 2020.
They found Mr Jackson was "ultimately responsible" for the granting of a right of way over public land in Portstewart to a hotel developer for £1.
The findings against Mr Jackson were referred to councillors, who voted not to take any further action against him because of a "frenzied trial of the chief executive on social media".
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Mr Allister, who owns a home near the proposed £20m development, referred his complaint to the public services ombudsman as he was dissatisfied with the outcome of the council process.
It is understood the ombudsman accepted Mr Allister's complaint for investigation after it assessed how the council handled his original complaint.
The watchdog also assessed issues relating to the actions of the council chief executive and the council solicitor, David Hunter.
Earlier this year, BBC Spotlight revealed exclusively that all 14 of Mr Allister's complaints against Mr Hunter had been upheld.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman (Nipso) said: "We received a complaint about how Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council dealt with a complaint about a planning application. Following an assessment, we have decided to investigate."
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said it "is aware that Nipso is currently investigating this matter and have fully cooperated with this process".
In 2019, Mr Allister's application for a judicial review of planning permission for the hotel was ultimately successful and permission was quashed.
The court proceedings included a dramatic intervention by independent councillor Padraig McShane.
He submitted evidence of secret recordings he made when speaking with senior council staff.
Excerpts of the recordings, including comments relating to the £1 right of way, were broadcast for the first time earlier this year by BBC Spotlight.