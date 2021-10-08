NI prisons: Services for at-risk inmates over-stretched, review finds
A review of health services for prisoners at risk of self-harm and suicide has found the system is under considerable pressure.
It also found demand for services was greatly exceeding capacity.
Previously, the Prisoner Ombudsman criticised the care provided to vulnerable people in custody.
Between 2012 and 2019, there were 18 suicides and 5,217 recorded incidents of self-harm within Northern Ireland's prisons.
The review led by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) was commissioned by the ministers for justice and health in July 2020.
While the RQIA has found evidence of improvement and examples of good practice, it says there is a need for further improvement around commissioning, planning and delivery.
It said there were long waiting times for mental health appointments, for addiction appointments and for transfer to acute mental health beds within hospital.
It also highlighted a significant lack of psychological support for people with a history of personality disorder and trauma.
The RQIA said: "Many committed prison service and healthcare staff are already working with great compassion and dedication to make things better for vulnerable people in custody, but co-ordinated effort is needed across the criminal justice and health and social care systems to improve outcomes.
"The expert review team has made 16 recommendations which, if fully implemented, will support better outcomes for vulnerable prisoners - including the avoidance of harm; better prospects for treatment and rehabilitation; reduced reoffending and reduced risk to wider society.
"Achieving this is a considerable challenge in a highly-complex system with limited resources.
"Success depends on sustained commitment and deepening partnership across the criminal justice and health and social care systems, recognising that prisons are not a place apart but a part of society."
Health Minister Robin Swann and Justice Minister Naomi Long said they would consider the review findings and work together to implement its recommendations.
Prof Siobhan O'Neill, Northern Ireland's mental health champion, said: "The report identifies the need for a government-led strategy, accompanied by additional funding, to deliver interventions and support for people in the care of the prison system who have suicidal thoughts and behaviours.
"It is vital that the report's recommendations are fully implemented."
Briege Donaghy, chief executive of RQIA, concluded: "RQIA is committed to monitoring the care provided to people in custody, as part of its statutory role.
"We will work in partnership with the Criminal Justice Inspectorate, and with the skilled and dedicated staff in the Northern Ireland Prison Service and in the Health and Social Care system to make sure that services are improved for these particularly vulnerable people."