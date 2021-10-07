Deborah Erskine replaces Arlene Foster as Fermanagh-South Tyrone MLA
- Published
Former Democratic Unionist Party press officer Deborah Erskine has officially replaced Arlene Foster as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, the Electoral Office has confirmed.
Mrs Erskine, a Fermanagh and Omagh District councillor, was returned to fill Mrs Foster's seat on Thursday.
The DUP councillor previously worked in Mrs Foster's constituency office.
Mrs Foster said she had intended to step down as an MLA by the end of September.
Mrs Erskine had been widely tipped for co-option to Mrs Foster's seat.
She is expected to sign into Stormont this week.
Mrs Foster stepped down as party leader in May, but remained as first minister until 14 June.
She served as first minister from January 2016 to January 2017, when the Northern Ireland Assembly collapsed, and again from January 2020.
She was ousted earlier this year and was replaced as leader by Edwin Poots, who resigned after 21 days due to an internal party dispute.
Mrs Erskine was elected in the Erne North in 2019 and Mrs Foster served as her election agent in the council poll.