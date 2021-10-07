PSNI spit hoods use on young people 'should be banned', report says
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Police use of spit hoods on children and young people should be banned, a review by the Police Ombudsman has recommended.
Marie Anderson also said she was concerned at the "aggressive and overbearing conduct" of officers in some cases.
The use of the hoods was introduced last year, at the start of the Covid pandemic.
In the first six months of this year, hoods were used on 69 occasions.
Six of those occasions involved children under 18.
Made of mesh and plastic, the hoods can be placed over the head of an individual to prevent them coughing on, or spitting and biting officers.
'Cause for concern'
Amnesty International in Northern Ireland has previously cautioned against their use, claiming the guards could restrict breathing.
Mrs Anderson said "for the most part", the deployments by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were "lawful and proportionate".
However, having looked at police-worn body camera footage, she added she was concerned about some officer behaviour.
"A number of the cases in my review have highlighted a general trend in conduct by officers that is not related to the deployment of spit and bite guards and is indicative of aggressive and, at times, oppressive and overbearing conduct," she said.
"I acknowledge that the statistical base is limited, however the conduct I have viewed on video is a cause for concern."
She went on: "In my view, the use of spit and bite guards on children and young persons should be prohibited."